JinDAO | JIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JinDAO Quick Project Information
JinDAO is an innovative investment management platform that uses a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure to provide smaller investors with access to high-value investment opportunities that are traditionally only available to larger investors. $JIN serves as the platform’s native token, allowing token holders to participate in platform governance and determine the outcomes of proposed changes.You can find more information about JinDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JIN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JinDAO (JIN) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JIN
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JinDAO or access MEXC JIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JinDAO to gain higher income. Trade JIN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000