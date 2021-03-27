You can find more information about JGN token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

JGN is a synthetic token generation and mining machine network that can enable token projects to have real, sustainable, and modular business models. As the blockchain space evolves, decentralization will continue to be the essence of blockchain projects and their communities. Therefore, JGN is solving the problems for most token projects, to help them build and run a sustainable business model.