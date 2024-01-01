JennyCo | JCO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JennyCo Quick Project Information
JennyCo has developed a secure app where users get rewarded for uploading their dynamic health data (genetics, medical history, wearable data, etc) and in which they have further options to either lease their health data to businesses and/or receive AI-driven personalized health insights and recommendations.You can find more information about JennyCo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JCO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenJCO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJCO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000