Iustitia is the Greek Goddess of Justice. This is what inspired our Iustitia coin (IUS) which is the first coin that introduces the green mining. A decentralized coin that is set to transform the way we think about money. Say goodbye to the energy-intensive practices of crypto mining and the harmful CO2 emissions of cash printing and management. With IUSTITA Coin, you can have peace of mind knowing that your transactions are not only fast and secure but also environmentally friendly.