Iustitia Coin | IUS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Iustitia Coin Quick Project Information
Iustitia is the Greek Goddess of Justice. This is what inspired our Iustitia coin (IUS) which is the first coin that introduces the green mining. A decentralized coin that is set to transform the way we think about money. Say goodbye to the energy-intensive practices of crypto mining and the harmful CO2 emissions of cash printing and management. With IUSTITA Coin, you can have peace of mind knowing that your transactions are not only fast and secure but also environmentally friendly.You can find more information about Iustitia Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IUS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenIUS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIUS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply92,233,720,368