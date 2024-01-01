ITSBLOC | ITSB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ITSBLOC Quick Project Information
ITSBLOC is a P2E game platform focused on providing Play-focused Enjoyable Contents and rewards so that global users can focus on what they enjoy beyond the existing P2E. ITSBLOC platform delivers various benefits and values to users by accommodating game IPs of various genres, such as global MMORPG games, social casinos, and shooting (FPS) games.You can find more information about ITSBLOC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ITSB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ITSBLOC (ITSB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ITSB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ITSBLOC or access MEXC ITSB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ITSBLOC to gain higher income. Trade ITSB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenITSB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenITSB
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000