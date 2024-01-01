You can find more information about ITSBLOC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ITSBLOC is a P2E game platform focused on providing Play-focused Enjoyable Contents and rewards so that global users can focus on what they enjoy beyond the existing P2E. ITSBLOC platform delivers various benefits and values to users by accommodating game IPs of various genres, such as global MMORPG games, social casinos, and shooting (FPS) games.