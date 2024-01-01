ITEMVERSE | ITEM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ITEMVERSE Quick Project Information
ITEM is the principle native token of ITEMVERSE, used for direct funding in GameFi, NFT purchases and transactions. It will also be used for governance reminiscent of DAO proposes and votes on platform improvement and route. Customers can take part in staking and yield farming to earn curiosity.You can find more information about ITEMVERSE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ITEM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenITEM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenITEM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000