mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Islamic Coin | ISLM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Islamic Coin Quick Project Information

Islamic Coin (ISLM) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centered developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance.
You can find more information about Islamic Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ISLM Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Islamic Coin (ISLM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ISLM on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Islamic Coin or access MEXC ISLM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Islamic Coin to gain higher income. Trade ISLM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenISLM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenISLM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
ISLM Price CalculatorHow to buy Islamic Coin

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM