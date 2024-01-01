Islamic Coin | ISLM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Islamic Coin Quick Project Information
Islamic Coin (ISLM) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centered developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance.You can find more information about Islamic Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ISLM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenISLM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenISLM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000