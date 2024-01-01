IQT | IQT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
IQT Quick Project Information
IQ Protocol is a permissionless open-source NFT rental technology. Our easy no-cost integration empowers users to discover and seamlessly onboard onto blockchain games and NFT projects. Lend, rent, learn, earn, share experiences, build a network, and have fun.You can find more information about IQT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IQT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IQT (IQT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IQT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IQT or access MEXC IQT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IQT to gain higher income. Trade IQT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIQT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIQT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000