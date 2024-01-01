You can find more information about IPMB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

IPMB is a one-to-one gold-backed cryptocurrency and is the utility token for the IPMB ecosystem. With IPMB you can receive a discount on physical gold via GeM NFTs. GeM NFTs are also backed one-to-one by investment-grade gold. By using the IPMB ecosystem to own gold, you exclude all fees traditionally associated with gold ownership, such as storage, insurance and management. GeM NFTs can also be redeemed for physical gold free of charge. IPMB tokens also allow holders to access exclusive giveaways of physical gold coins and bars.