You can find more information about Invitoken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NVITREE is a luxury distribution company that has hosted membership invitation sales and operating premium lounges in famous hotels and shopping malls. Project INVI will implement an ecosystem so that in kind, which can be found close to the lives of consumers, can be easily exchanged for virtual assets in the virtual asset market, which will be built as INVI’s own network.