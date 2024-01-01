Invitoken | INVI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Invitoken Quick Project Information
NVITREE is a luxury distribution company that has hosted membership invitation sales and operating premium lounges in famous hotels and shopping malls.
Project INVI will implement an ecosystem so that in kind, which can be found close to the lives of consumers, can be easily exchanged for virtual assets in the virtual asset market, which will be built as INVI’s own network.You can find more information about Invitoken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenINVI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenINVI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000