INFERIX | INFERIX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
INFERIX Quick Project Information
An innovative platform for 3D rendering and AI inference using crowdsourced GPUs globally #DePIN.You can find more information about INFERIX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
INFERIX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold INFERIX (INFERIX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade INFERIX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy INFERIX or access MEXC INFERIX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on INFERIX to gain higher income. Trade INFERIX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenINFERIX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenINFERIX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,000,000