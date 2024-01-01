IMPT | IMPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
IMPT Quick Project Information
Immopet supports the use of IMPT as a key currency in NFT art galleries, online memorial parks, racing parks, games, shopping malls and W.NFT MARKET PLACE through KSAMI METAVERSE PLATFORM to expand the metaverse ecosystem and secure digital asset transactions guarantees.You can find more information about IMPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IMPT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenIMPT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIMPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000