InfinityMesh | IFM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
InfinityMesh Quick Project Information
InfinityMesh leads technological innovation! Using disruptive technologies such as Proof-of-Stake consensus, Mantle Mint and Station, we achieve permissionless and borderless so that every Internet user can freely enjoy the innovative digital financial world!You can find more information about InfinityMesh history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IFM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold InfinityMesh (IFM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IFM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy InfinityMesh or access MEXC IFM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on InfinityMesh to gain higher income. Trade IFM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIFM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIFM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply