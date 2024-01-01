You can find more information about IDX COIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

IDX COIN was founded with the mission of creating a globally-inclusive identity and financial network, owned by the majority of humanity. It consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity network (IDX COIN ID) built on proof of personhood and, where laws allow, a digital currency (IDX). “Proof of personhood” is one of the core ideas behind IDX COIN and refers to establishing an individual is both human and unique.