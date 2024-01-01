mexc
IDX COIN Quick Project Information

IDX COIN was founded with the mission of creating a globally-inclusive identity and financial network, owned by the majority of humanity. It consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity network (IDX COIN ID) built on proof of personhood and, where laws allow, a digital currency (IDX). “Proof of personhood” is one of the core ideas behind IDX COIN and refers to establishing an individual is both human and unique.
IDX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IDX COIN (IDX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IDX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IDX COIN or access MEXC IDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IDX COIN to gain higher income. Trade IDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIDX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIDX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
