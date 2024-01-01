ICPX | ICPX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ICPX Quick Project Information
Icrypex Token is the utility token of ICRYPEX Exchange.You can find more information about ICPX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ICPX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ICPX (ICPX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ICPX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ICPX or access MEXC ICPX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ICPX to gain higher income. Trade ICPX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenICPX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenICPX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000