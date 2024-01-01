You can find more information about HorizonDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HorizonDEX is the first Concentrated Liquidity DEXs built on Linea. Unlike traditional Automated Market Makers, HorizonDEX liquidity pools utilize invested capital with greater efficiency. HorizonDEX is driven to deliver an unrivalled trading experience with superior DeFi liquidity efficiency – achieving this via its concentrated liquidity protocol and series of affiliated interoperable functional modules.