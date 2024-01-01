HorizonDEX | HZNDEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HorizonDEX Quick Project Information
HorizonDEX is the first Concentrated Liquidity DEXs built on Linea. Unlike traditional Automated Market Makers, HorizonDEX liquidity pools utilize invested capital with greater efficiency. HorizonDEX is driven to deliver an unrivalled trading experience with superior DeFi liquidity efficiency – achieving this via its concentrated liquidity protocol and series of affiliated interoperable functional modules.You can find more information about HorizonDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HZNDEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HorizonDEX (HZNDEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HZNDEX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HorizonDEX or access MEXC HZNDEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HorizonDEX to gain higher income. Trade HZNDEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHZNDEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHZNDEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000