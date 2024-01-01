You can find more information about HULVIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$HULVIN is a meme coin on the $SOL network that is based on the idea of exaggerated hype surrounding the Bitcoin halving. The project team often caught themselves thinking that it was just a silly excuse for people to FOMO into the token during the halving cycle. To avoid falling into the trap of $BTC, you should buy yourself some $HULVIN!