HUHU Connect | HUHU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HUHU Connect Quick Project Information
HUHU Connect is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals and organizations connect, communicate, and collaborate across various sectors. Leveraging the power of decentralized technology, HUHU Connect aims to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient ecosystem for a wide range of interactions, from financial transactions to social networking and business collaborations.You can find more information about HUHU Connect history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HUHU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HUHU Connect (HUHU) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HUHU
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HUHU Connect or access MEXC HUHU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HUHU Connect to gain higher income. Trade HUHU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHUHU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHUHU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000