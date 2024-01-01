Chihuahua | HUAHUA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Chihuahua Quick Project Information
Chihuahua is a meme coin and aims to be a community-driven project with a Community Pool of 10B HUAHUA that can be used to fund projects on top of the chain proposed and voted via the Governance built-in in the Chihuahua chain.You can find more information about Chihuahua history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HUAHUA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Chihuahua (HUAHUA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HUAHUA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Chihuahua or access MEXC HUAHUA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Chihuahua to gain higher income. Trade HUAHUA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHUAHUA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenHUAHUA
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply103,000,000,000