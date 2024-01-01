HSF | HSF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HSF Quick Project Information
Hillstone Finance is an asset-backed crypto project aimed at lowering the entry barriers to financial investment. Hillstone Finance is launched by Hillstone Partners, the first cross-border M&A company in Korea. In our platform, users can not only invest in venture funds that were not accessible to individuals, but also liquidate their investment instantly.You can find more information about HSF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HSF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HSF (HSF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HSF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HSF or access MEXC HSF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HSF to gain higher income. Trade HSF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHSF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHSF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000