Soul Society Quick Project Information

Soul Society is a Web3.0 social service that uses Soul Bound Tokens(SBTs). It creates a user-centric and transparent Web 3.0 Social ID by leveraging SBTs as on-chain data, offering boundless potential for expansion.
HON Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Soul Society (HON) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Soul Society to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenHON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM