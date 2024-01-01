HOBBES | HOBBES Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HOBBES Quick Project Information
Ansems Cat is a meme coin on Solana Chain.You can find more information about HOBBES history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HOBBES Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HOBBES (HOBBES) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HOBBES
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HOBBES or access MEXC HOBBES and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HOBBES to gain higher income. Trade HOBBES futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHOBBES
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000