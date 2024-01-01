Hinoki Protocol | HNK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hinoki Protocol Quick Project Information
The Hinoki Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) solution designed to address various challenges within the DeFi ecosystem. It distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive lending platform that accommodates a wide range of assets, from cryptocurrencies to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and simplifies stablecoin borrowing. The protocol aims to streamline the user experience, promote asset diversity, and enhance accessibility by providing an all-in-one platform where users can stack, borrow, and lend various assets without the need to navigate multiple platforms or adhere to stringent asset requirements. The Hinoki Protocol seeks to empower users and developers in the DeFi space by offering a versatile and user-friendly solution.You can find more information about Hinoki Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HNK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hinoki Protocol (HNK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HNK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hinoki Protocol or access MEXC HNK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hinoki Protocol to gain higher income. Trade HNK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHNK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHNK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply