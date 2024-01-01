You can find more information about Hype Meme Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

We brought to you the new meme , Hype Meme Token (HMTT) Like Doge Coin, Hype meme token is going to make you rich and committed to hype you over the night . HMTT will burn 10% Token from totall supply and will add liquidity 30% as well as ensuring sustainability of HMTT. it will bring trends like Doge and floki CEO what they did in past. Our goal is to list HMTT on 10-15 major top cex which will dominate worldwide into all meme.