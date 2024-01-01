Hype Meme Token | HMTT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hype Meme Token Quick Project Information
We brought to you the new meme , Hype Meme Token (HMTT) Like Doge Coin, Hype meme token is going to make you rich and committed to hype you over the night . HMTT will burn 10% Token from totall supply and will add liquidity 30% as well as ensuring sustainability of HMTT. it will bring trends like Doge and floki CEO what they did in past. Our goal is to list HMTT on 10-15 major top cex which will dominate worldwide into all meme.You can find more information about Hype Meme Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HMTT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hype Meme Token (HMTT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HMTT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hype Meme Token or access MEXC HMTT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hype Meme Token to gain higher income. Trade HMTT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHMTT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHMTT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000,000