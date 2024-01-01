mexc
Hiblocks Quick Project Information

Hiblocks is a Social Media Platform on Klaytn Blockchain where users are rewarded for interacting with the platform, promoting the spread of quality content. It is a blockchain-utilizing social media platform that aims to decentralize the current monetization system of social networks.
HIBS Token

English name of the tokenHIBS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHIBS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000,000
