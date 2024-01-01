HI | HI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HI is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Their first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers.You can find more information about HI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenHI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,916,668,701