Her.ai Quick Project Information

Her.AI is the world's first Web3.0 virtual girlfriend platform powered by AIGC. Users go from knowing each other to liking and eventually becoming soulmates through their own created avatars, join in and find your AI soulmate!
You can find more information about Her.ai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HER Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Her.ai (HER) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HER on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Her.ai or access MEXC HER and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Her.ai to gain higher income. Trade HER futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000
