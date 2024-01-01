HEME DAO | HEME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HEME DAO Quick Project Information
HEME DAO is an innovative blockchain project committed to bridging the traditional financial markets with the cryptocurrency world by creating a meta-asset cross-chain bridge. They aim to offer users diverse global investment opportunities across multiple assets.You can find more information about HEME DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HEME Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HEME DAO (HEME) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HEME
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HEME DAO or access MEXC HEME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HEME DAO to gain higher income. Trade HEME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHEME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHEME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000