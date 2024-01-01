Heart AI | HEARTAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Heart AI Quick Project Information
Heart AI is an agnostic graph-based meta-programming language designed for both AI and humans, enabling easy program creation and modification through natural language or a drag-and-drop editor.You can find more information about Heart AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HEARTAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Heart AI (HEARTAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HEARTAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Heart AI or access MEXC HEARTAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Heart AI to gain higher income. Trade HEARTAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHEARTAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHEARTAI
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000