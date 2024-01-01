HUBOT | HBT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HUBOT Quick Project Information
This whitepaper provides a detailed overview of the Hubot project, an innovative blockchain AI-generated code platform.You can find more information about HUBOT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HBT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HUBOT (HBT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HBT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HUBOT or access MEXC HBT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HUBOT to gain higher income. Trade HBT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHBT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHBT
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply