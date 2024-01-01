You can find more information about HAVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Cosmic Utility for the Cosmos Ecosystem. Hava Coin serves as the glue that binds together the vibrant Cosmos, Osmosis, Juno, Celestia & Injective networks, connecting DAOs, NFTs, DApps, and more. Our mission is to bring joy and innovation to the heart of the Cosmos Ecosystem.