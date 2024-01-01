HAVA | HAVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HAVA Quick Project Information
Cosmic Utility for the Cosmos Ecosystem. Hava Coin serves as the glue that binds together the vibrant Cosmos, Osmosis, Juno, Celestia & Injective networks, connecting DAOs, NFTs, DApps, and more. Our mission is to bring joy and innovation to the heart of the Cosmos Ecosystem.You can find more information about HAVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HAVA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HAVA (HAVA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HAVA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HAVA or access MEXC HAVA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenHAVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHAVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply50,000,000,000,000