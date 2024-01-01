You can find more information about HARD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Hard Protocol is a cross-chain money market. HARD token is the governance token of Hard Protocol, used to encourage early participants to participate in the continuous development and management of the product. Through the Hard Protocol platform, users can use BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX and other assets for lending and mining to earns yield.