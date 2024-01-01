HARD | HARD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HARD Quick Project Information
Hard Protocol is a cross-chain money market. HARD token is the governance token of Hard Protocol, used to encourage early participants to participate in the continuous development and management of the product. Through the Hard Protocol platform, users can use BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX and other assets for lending and mining to earns yield.You can find more information about HARD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HARD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HARD (HARD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HARD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HARD or access MEXC HARD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HARD to gain higher income. Trade HARD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHARD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHARD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000