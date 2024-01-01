You can find more information about HistoryDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HistoryDAO is where the world records history in Web3. The Web3 community comes together on the HistoryDAO platform to mint historic and current events immutably on the blockchain to be preserved—unchanged and unwavering— as HistoryNFTs. The decentralization and democratization of history with blockchain and NFT technology is governed by you, the DAO, the people. Write, record, analyze, adjudicate, and mint our world as it unfolds across the globe every day with HistoryDAO and HistoryNFTs.