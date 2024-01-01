mexc
HistoryDAO Quick Project Information

HistoryDAO is where the world records history in Web3. The Web3 community comes together on the HistoryDAO platform to mint historic and current events immutably on the blockchain to be preserved—unchanged and unwavering— as HistoryNFTs. The decentralization and democratization of history with blockchain and NFT technology is governed by you, the DAO, the people. Write, record, analyze, adjudicate, and mint our world as it unfolds across the globe every day with HistoryDAO and HistoryNFTs.
You can find more information about HistoryDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HAO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HistoryDAO (HAO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HAO on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HistoryDAO or access MEXC HAO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HistoryDAO to gain higher income. Trade HAO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token: HAO
Withdrawal Status: Available
Chinese name of the tokenHAO
Deposit Status: Available
Issue Time--
Trading status: Tradable
Issue Price
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
