Dual cryptocurrency platform with Defi structure focusing on real-life use. AdKhan: advertising platform, NFT-PLAY: WebDrama and MusicVideo streaming service, MusiKhan: music streaming service. NFT-WebDrama and MusicVideo, token-MusicCopyright, token-HAN stakings are available.You can find more information about HAN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HAN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenHAN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenHAN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000