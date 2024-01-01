Register Now

Dual cryptocurrency platform with Defi structure focusing on real-life use. AdKhan: advertising platform, NFT-PLAY: WebDrama and MusicVideo streaming service, MusiKhan: music streaming service. NFT-WebDrama and MusicVideo, token-MusicCopyright, token-HAN stakings are available.

English name of the token HAN

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token HAN

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price