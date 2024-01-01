Planet Hares | HAC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Planet Hares Quick Project Information
Planet Hares is a metaverse ecosystem platform that empowers Web3 projects based on blockchain technology and entertainment culture. It aims to create a diverse and open metaverse by integrating various communities and organizations, providing entertainment application scenarios and services.You can find more information about Planet Hares history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HAC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenHAC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHAC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000