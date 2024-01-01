GYA | GYA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GYA Quick Project Information
Goya Marketplace is a decentralized, multi-chain NFT marketplace that enables users to buy, sell, and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across various blockchain networks, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Goya Marketplace offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing users to trade NFTs with ease while ensuring the highest level of security and transparency.You can find more information about GYA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GYA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GYA (GYA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GYA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GYA or access MEXC GYA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GYA to gain higher income. Trade GYA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGYA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply--