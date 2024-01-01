GTRS Cash | GTRS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GTRS Cash Quick Project Information
GTRS Cash emerges as an eclectic, multi-platform ecosystem, uniquely crafted to revolutionize the digital financial experience for users across the globe. This initiative distinctively merges the best practices of gaming and finance, creating a pathway to unparalleled opportunities.You can find more information about GTRS Cash history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GTRS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GTRS Cash (GTRS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GTRS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GTRS Cash or access MEXC GTRS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GTRS Cash to gain higher income. Trade GTRS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGTRS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGTRS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000