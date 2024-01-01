GTCOIN | GTCOIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GTCOIN Quick Project Information
GAMETREE COIN is the world’s first application of metaverse NFT on large-scale MMORPG.You can find more information about GTCOIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GTCOIN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGTCOIN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGTCOIN
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000