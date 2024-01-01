GROKS | GROKS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GROKS Quick Project Information
GROKS brings the power of artificial intelligence to the development of blockchain. Empower your crypto journey and build collective intelligence. Empower, share, learn, discover.You can find more information about GROKS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GROKS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GROKS (GROKS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GROKS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GROKS or access MEXC GROKS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GROKS to gain higher income. Trade GROKS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGROKS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGROKS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000,000