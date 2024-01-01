GROK | GROKBSC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GROK Quick Project Information
GROK has been inspired by Elon musk's GrokGPT initiative to create a decentralized GROK token issued at BEP-20, community-driven new MEME TOKEN.You can find more information about GROK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GROKBSC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GROK (GROKBSC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GROKBSC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GROK or access MEXC GROKBSC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GROK to gain higher income. Trade GROKBSC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGROKBSC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGROKBSC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000