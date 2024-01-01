Register Now

The GPT Protocol, a layer 2 blockchain, aims to advance Web3's AI capabilities by establishing a censorship-resistant, open-source AI ecosystem. It integrates collective intelligence and federated learning, enhancing decentralized AI processing with grid computing and a "Proof of Resources" mechanism for effective computational resource allocation. The protocol enables AI developers to generate revenue through $GPT token staking and application fees.

English name of the token GPT

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token GPT

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price