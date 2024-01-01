Crypto GPT | Gpt Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Crypto GPT Quick Project Information
The GPT Protocol, a layer 2 blockchain, aims to advance Web3's AI capabilities by establishing a censorship-resistant, open-source AI ecosystem. It integrates collective intelligence and federated learning, enhancing decentralized AI processing with grid computing and a "Proof of Resources" mechanism for effective computational resource allocation. The protocol enables AI developers to generate revenue through $GPT token staking and application fees.You can find more information about Crypto GPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGPT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000