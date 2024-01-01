You can find more information about GoatNFT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GoatNFT is excited to introduce our innovative service in the NFT space: an NFT renting and lending platform. This service streamlines the process for anyone interested in temporarily accessing non-fungible token (NFT) assets. For those considering the purchase of an NFT from a specific collection, GoatNFT offers the unique opportunity to rent the NFT first. This allows users to directly experience the utilities and benefits associated with the NFT. Our rental service caters to a diverse range of needs, offering everything from artistic to functional NFTs, not just limited to Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs.