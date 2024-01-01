You can find more information about Gorilla history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$GORILLA, a meme token poised to revolutionize the crypto landscape by combining viral appeal with substantial utility, creating an investment opportunity that transcends traditional meme tokens. $GORILLA stands out with its IDO Launchpad, providing strategic advantages for early investors, and a DEX swap featuring advanced stop/loss functions to optimize trading experiences. The NFT collection associated with $GORILLA aims to rival industry giants like the "Bored Ape Yacht Club,".