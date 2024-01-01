GOOD | GOOD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Good Meme Coin project is a manifestation of our belief that memes and blockchain share common ground – the power to unite communities, ignite creativity, and redefine the future. Our mission is as clear as it is bold: we seek to empower memes, to elevate them from mere amusement to valuable assets. We aim to create a world where the shared laughter and creativity embodied in memes have a place in the global economy.You can find more information about GOOD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGOOD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGOOD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply520,000,000,000,000