$GONE is different, special, acoustic, and wonderful. It was created by 50+ smooth brains with a $0 budget in just 36 mania-filled hours, cooked up in a Discord channel with a goal of laughing at our own chain, while pushing for necessary change. $GONE has developed its own culture, with community-created NFT collections, a plethora of characters, and thousands of meme’s.