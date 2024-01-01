GONE | GONE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
$GONE is different, special, acoustic, and wonderful. It was created by 50+ smooth brains with a $0 budget in just 36 mania-filled hours, cooked up in a Discord channel with a goal of laughing at our own chain, while pushing for necessary change. $GONE has developed its own culture, with community-created NFT collections, a plethora of characters, and thousands of meme’s.You can find more information about GONE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGONE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGONE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,359,969,409.9999997