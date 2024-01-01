You can find more information about GOLDEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Golden Inu Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain and BNBChain. It was created as a meme token with a dog theme, similar to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin. Golden Inu Token aims to provide a safe, serious and engaging experience for its community while also implementing various features and utilities to make it a valuable asset for its holders. Every application from the Golden Ecosystem will send 50% of the revenue generated to the Golden Treasury wich is created to buy and burn $GOLDEN to reduce the supply over time. Some of its DApp include a Play To Earn Game named the Golden Inuverse, a Golden Bazaar wich is an web3 e-commerce dapp providing the best of Shopify & Amazon , and NFT collections mintable after the game official release.