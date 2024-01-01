GOLDEN | GOLDEN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Golden Inu Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain and BNBChain. It was created as a meme token with a dog theme, similar to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin. Golden Inu Token aims to provide a safe, serious and engaging experience for its community while also implementing various features and utilities to make it a valuable asset for its holders. Every application from the Golden Ecosystem will send 50% of the revenue generated to the Golden Treasury wich is created to buy and burn $GOLDEN to reduce the supply over time. Some of its DApp include a Play To Earn Game named the Golden Inuverse, a Golden Bazaar wich is an web3 e-commerce dapp providing the best of Shopify & Amazon , and NFT collections mintable after the game official release.You can find more information about GOLDEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGOLDEN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGOLDEN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000