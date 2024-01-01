GOLD | GOLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GOLD Quick Project Information
Welcome to GOLD, where the ancient art of alchemy collides with the modern world of cryptocurrencies, creating a groundbreaking meme coin that's not just digital currency, but a symbol of transformation and value. Derived from the Latin word for gold, GOLD epitomizes the essence of prosperity, innovation, and the ever-changing nature of our world.You can find more information about GOLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GOLD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GOLD (GOLD) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GOLD
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GOLD or access MEXC GOLD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GOLD to gain higher income. Trade GOLD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGOLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGOLD
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000,000