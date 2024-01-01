GMRX | GMRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization.You can find more information about GMRX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenGMRX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000