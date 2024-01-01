mexc
GMRX Quick Project Information

GAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization.
You can find more information about GMRX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GMRX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GMRX (GMRX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GMRX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GMRX or access MEXC GMRX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GMRX to gain higher income. Trade GMRX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGMRX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
