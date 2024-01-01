Register Now

GAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization.

English name of the token GMRX

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token --

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price