GMR | GMR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GMR Quick Project Information
Welcome to GMR Center - the nexus of gaming and blockchain. Trade, play, interact, and thrive in a digital world powered by the $GMR token. Join the revolution today!You can find more information about GMR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GMR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GMR (GMR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GMR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GMR or access MEXC GMR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GMR to gain higher income. Trade GMR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGMR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGMR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply330,000,000