GamesPad will be a one stop shop ecosystem for everything Gaming, Metaverse and NFT related. It will have a launchpad, Decentralized VC, Defi products, NFT marketplace and aggregator, gaming incubator, in house gaming studio and our own games. The GMPD token will have multiple use case including but not limited to getting tiers in the launchpad and Decentralized VC. GamesPad has partnered with top guilds, top influencers, top gaming projects and tier 1 funds.