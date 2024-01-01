GMPD | GMPD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GMPD Quick Project Information
GamesPad will be a one stop shop ecosystem for everything Gaming, Metaverse and NFT related. It will have a launchpad, Decentralized VC, Defi products, NFT marketplace and aggregator, gaming incubator, in house gaming studio and our own games. The GMPD token will have multiple use case including but not limited to getting tiers in the launchpad and Decentralized VC. GamesPad has partnered with top guilds, top influencers, top gaming projects and tier 1 funds.You can find more information about GMPD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GMPD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGMPD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGMPD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000